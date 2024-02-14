Taiwan to see warm weather Wednesday and Thursday daytime

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 14 (CNA) The weather across Taiwan will remain warm on Wednesday and Thursday daytime, but temperatures in northern Taiwan will start to drop Thursday night due to a passing cold front, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Tuesday.

According to the CWA, most of Taiwan will see daytime highs of 24-27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and there will be large temperature differences between the day and night.

It added that areas near the mountains in southern Taiwan could see temperatures of 30 degrees.

Regarding precipitation, only Hualien and Taitung counties and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south are expected to experience scattered showers.

Weather conditions on Thursday will be similar to those on Wednesday, the CWA said.

However, it added that temperatures in northern Taiwan will dip Thursday night due to a passing cold front and strengthened northeasterly winds, with daytime highs on Friday set to drop to between 18 and 19 degrees.

Daytime highs for other parts of Taiwan will be 1-2 degrees lower than those on Wednesday and Thursday, the CWA said.

Northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula, will see rain Thursday night, the CWA said.

According to the CWA forecast, the northeasterly winds will weaken on Saturday and daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan will go up, while mostly cloudy to sunny conditions will be seen across Taiwan.