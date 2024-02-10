Taiwan headline news
02/10/2024 01:49 PM
Taipei, Feb. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Open AI CEO has talked with TSMC on raising trillions of U.S. dollars to reshape global semiconductor industry.
@China Times: Not available
@Liberty Times: Ignoring China's appeal to take sides, Guatemala president says country will maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: TSMC's ADRs move higher for 6th consecutive session
@Commercial Times: Efforts made by those who were born in a Year of the Rat to pay off; enterprises expected to reform themselves
@Taipei Times: US Senate advances US$95bn aid bill
Enditem/ls
