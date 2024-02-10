Focus Taiwan App
Delivery of newspapers to subscribers are usually suspended during the Lunar New Year holiday, while some are available at retail outlets. CNA photo Feb. 10, 2024
Taipei, Feb. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Open AI CEO has talked with TSMC on raising trillions of U.S. dollars to reshape global semiconductor industry.

@China Times: Not available

@Liberty Times: Ignoring China's appeal to take sides, Guatemala president says country will maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: TSMC's ADRs move higher for 6th consecutive session

@Commercial Times: Efforts made by those who were born in a Year of the Rat to pay off; enterprises expected to reform themselves

@Taipei Times: US Senate advances US$95bn aid bill

