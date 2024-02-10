To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Open AI CEO has talked with TSMC on raising trillions of U.S. dollars to reshape global semiconductor industry.

@China Times: Not available

@Liberty Times: Ignoring China's appeal to take sides, Guatemala president says country will maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: TSMC's ADRs move higher for 6th consecutive session

@Commercial Times: Efforts made by those who were born in a Year of the Rat to pay off; enterprises expected to reform themselves

@Taipei Times: US Senate advances US$95bn aid bill

