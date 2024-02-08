Taiwan headline news
02/08/2024 02:16 PM
Taipei, Feb. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China-bound group tour plans canceled
@China Times: Presence of cimbuterol in pork product confirmed by central, local authorities
@Liberty Times: Executive Yuan: Taisugar cimbuterol-tainted pork product an isolated case
@Economic Daily News: TSMC records highest-ever January revenue
@Commercial Times: Taiwan GDP growth rate could hit 3 percent in 2024 as global economy recovers
@Taipei Times: Taiwan drops China group tour plans
