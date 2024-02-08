To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China-bound group tour plans canceled

@China Times: Presence of cimbuterol in pork product confirmed by central, local authorities

@Liberty Times: Executive Yuan: Taisugar cimbuterol-tainted pork product an isolated case

@Economic Daily News: TSMC records highest-ever January revenue

@Commercial Times: Taiwan GDP growth rate could hit 3 percent in 2024 as global economy recovers

@Taipei Times: Taiwan drops China group tour plans

Enditem/kb