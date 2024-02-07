Focus Taiwan App
Chances of snow possible in Taiwan's high mountains ahead of LNY

02/07/2024 09:20 PM
Visitors to Yangmingshan in Taipei wear warm clothes for this year's flower season that begins with cherry blossoms on Wednesday. CNA photo Jan. 7, 2023
Visitors to Yangmingshan in Taipei wear warm clothes for this year's flower season that begins with cherry blossoms on Wednesday. CNA photo Jan. 7, 2023

Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) An approaching cold air mass and increasing moisture moving in from China could bring snow to Taiwan's high mountains as the Lunar New Year nears, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said on Wednesday.

According to the CWA, there will be possibilities of snowfall in mountains above 3,500 meters in northern Taiwan starting Wednesday night to early Saturday morning, which is also Lunar New Year's Day.

Temperature wise, the CWA has issued an orange cold surge advisory for Taiwan's outlying Kinmen and Lienchiang counties for Thursday, indicating that the minimum temperature could drop to below 10 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, northern Taiwan could see a low of 10 degrees and a high of 14 degrees on Thursday, while all parts of Taiwan will be cold on both Thursday and Friday, CWA weather forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) told CNA.

He added that there will also be chances of rain across the country on these two days and that the likelihood of rain will start decreasing on Saturday, while all parts of Taiwan could still see isolated brief showers that day.

On Sunday, rainfall will mainly be seen in eastern Taiwan, he said.

According to Lin, temperatures will start to rise on Saturday, and the cold air mass is forecast to weaken next Tuesday.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Bernadette Hsiao)

Enditem/cs

