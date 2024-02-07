Kaohsiung Light Rail train collides with vehicle for 5th time this year

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) A Kaohsiung Light Rail train was struck by a motorcyclist Wednesday morning in the fifth such collision this year, according to the Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp. (KRTC).

The accident occurred at 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of Kaisyuan 3rd Road and Sanduo 2nd Road, as the train was traveling from Kaisyuan Wuchang Station (C35) to Wucyuan Elementary School Station (C34).

Based on a preliminary police investigation, a motorcyclist made an illegal right turn on red and slammed into the front left of the train's first carriage as it was passing through the intersection, causing light damage to the train's exterior, the KRTC said.

Following the accident, the motorcyclist was taken to be treated for minor injuries, while the train driver reported the collision to the transit system's control center.

Police arrived at the scene to collect evidence at 9:50 a.m., after which the train was allowed to continue on its way, the KRTC said.

The light rail operator said it plans to seek compensation for the damage and manpower mobilization costs stemming from the collision, given that the motorcyclist was found to be at fault.

Wednesday's accident was the fifth collision between a vehicle and a Kaohsiung Light Rail train since Jan. 1, the KRTC said.

(By Tsai Meng-yu and Matthew Mazzetta) Enditem/kb