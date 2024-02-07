Chance of rain increasingly likely ahead of Lunar New Year

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) The chance of rain will become increasingly higher likely as the Lunar New Year approaches due to increasing moisture moving in from China, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Wednesday.

While mild weather with highs of 17-20 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern Taiwan and 23-27 degrees elsewhere is forecast for Wednesday daytime, the probability of rainfall will increase across the country as night falls, according to the CWA.

There could be occasional downpours in the Greater Taipei area and on the northern coast, and the trend of rainfall is likely to persist into Lunar New Year's Eve on Friday, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, under the influence of an approaching cold air mass, temperatures may dip to 10 degrees in northern Taiwan on Thursday and Friday, and to under 10 degrees on the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands, the CWA said.

Mountains over 3,200 meters high could also see snow on those two days, according to meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.

The weather is forecast to turn drier from Lunar New Year's Day on Saturday, but a radiative cooling effect could make Sunday the coldest day of the holiday period, with some low-lying areas in Taiwan proper potentially seeing lows of under 10 degrees, Wu said.

However, this depends on how cloudy the night is, as clear skies tend to create a greater drop in temperatures, while cloudy skies often lead to milder weather.

After Sunday, sunny and mild weather is likely across the island, but people are still advised to pay attention to potentially significant differences in day and night temperatures, he said.