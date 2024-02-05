Starlux to launch 3 international flight destinations from Taichung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, Feb. 5 (CNA) Starlux Airlines will begin operating flights out of Taichung in late March and early April with service to three international destinations, the Taiwanese carrier and city of Taichung announced Monday.

Starlux, which to date has only flown out of Taoyuan International Airport, will offer service between Taichung and Macau and Taichung and Takamatsu on Shikoku Island in Japan starting on March 31 and between Taichung and Danang in Vietnam starting on April 2.

Starlux Chief Strategy Officer Simon Liu (劉允富) said the airline decided to set up its second base in Taiwan in Taichung because the city is the major transportation hub in central Taiwan, and he hoped the new routes would offer added convenience to travelers in the area.

Liu said Starlux will fly eight round trips a week between Taichung and Macau and three round trips a week on the Takamatsu and Danang routes using Airbus A321neo aircraft, which will be configured to have eight business class seats and 180 economy class seats.

At present, neither of Taiwan's two major international airlines, China Airlines and EVA Air, operate flights out of Taichung, which serves only a limited number of destinations, including Hong Kong, Hanoi, Incheon and Ho Chi Minh City.

No airlines currently fly from there to Takamatsu, while Tigerair Taiwan flies between Taichung and Macau, and Bamboo Air and VietJet Air fly provide occasional service on the Taichung-Danang route.

Taichung Deputy Mayor Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) also expressed hope that the new flight routes will bring more overseas visitors to the area.

The Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau said it will collaborate with tourism-related businesses in central Taiwan to help visitors with Starlux Airline boarding passes get special discounts on designated souvenirs, restaurants and accommodation.