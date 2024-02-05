To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taisugar embroiled in Rashomon over leanness-enhancing additive in pork

@China Times: Taichung government agrees to send Taisugar pork samples to FDA for double checks

@Liberty Times: No additives found in samples from one batch of controversial pork products: Agriculture ministry

@Economic Daily News: AI chip shortage problem will still be hard to resolve in 2nd half of the year: Young Liu

@Commercial Times: Golden Rabbit leaves today to make way for Golden Dragon

@Taipei Times: US to deliver 50 AGM-154 glide bombs

