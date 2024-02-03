Relocated New Taipei water buffalo adapting well in Taitung: Office

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 3 (CNA) A herd of water buffalo that previously grazed on the banks of a New Taipei river has been relocated and is adapting well to its new environment in Taitung County, the city's High Riverbank Construction Management Office said Friday.

The herd, which once roamed along the banks of the Dahan River, was given up by its owner in 2020. Since then, several incidences involving the "ownerless" water buffalo have been reported by the public.

Citing examples, office director Chang Hsiu-ming (張修銘) said in February 2023, the animals broke into a camping site near the Dahan River, and in April that year, a water buffalo chased a cyclist along a riverside trail.

Water buffalo were once ubiquitous on Taiwan's farms. However, their numbers have dwindled in recent years with mechanization. Although docile, they can become dangerous when threatened or in heat.

Photo courtesy of Shih Ching-jung

According to New Taipei City Councilor Chiang I-chen (江怡臻), water buffalo roaming freely along the Dahan River area has been a concern for the city over the past three years.

In an effort to safeguard public safety, plans were subsequently made to relocate the water buffalo, and the office was later able to reach out to the Kusahala Community Development Association based in Taitung's Changbin Township for assistance.

According to Chang, association head Shih Ching-jung (石清榮) used to be a diving instructor who is also knowledgeable about Indigenous methods of cattle-catching.

There is a secret to catching water buffalo, Shih said, explaining that it does not involve traditional ways of hunting, but rather using a skill passed down by his elders.

The important thing is to always ensure that neither the animals nor people are harmed during the process, Shih said, hinting that he spent time observing the animals, their routine and habits, before rounding them up.

With his assistance, 12 fully-grown buffalo and six calves were caught in the Dahan River area on Dec. 29 last year, during which nose rings were clipped.

The animals arrived at their new environment in the Indigenous Kusahala village on Jan. 3, the office said.

The village is situated in a remote area north of Taitung and is filled with lush greenery, Shih said, adding the animals are in good hands and being cared for by the village elders.