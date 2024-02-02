Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taisugar pork ordered off shelves after leanness-enhancing additive found

02/02/2024 10:39 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A Taichung City Government worker inspects a pack of Taiwan Sugar Corp. frozen pork in a store in this photo released on Friday. Photo courtesy of Taichung Health Bureau Feb. 2, 2024
A Taichung City Government worker inspects a pack of Taiwan Sugar Corp. frozen pork in a store in this photo released on Friday. Photo courtesy of Taichung Health Bureau Feb. 2, 2024

Taipei and Taichung, Feb. 2 (CNA) A type of frozen pork supplied by Taiwan Sugar Corp. (Taisugar) has been found to contain a banned leanness-enhancing additive and ordered removed from store shelves, the Taichung Health Bureau said on Friday.

Based on the results of tests obtained from a General Welfare Service store in Taichung on Jan. 15, the meat labeled as "Pork Boston Butt, Sliced" has been found to contain 0.002 parts per million of the banned additive cimbuterol, the bureau said in a news release.

This sampled meat had an expiration date of June 10, 2024, it said, noting that the pork was processed by the Pingtung-based Sings Kout Trading Co. with its production overseen by Taisugar.

The supermarket chain PX Mart and the General Welfare Service stores in Taichung that sold the sliced meat have been ordered to remove them from their shelves, the bureau said.

The store where the samples were taken for testing faces a fine of NT$60,000 (US$1,920) to NT$200 million in accordance with the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.

Later Friday, Taisugar told CNA that as a state-run enterprise, it imposes high standards on its products.

The company clarified that it prohibits the use of leanness-enhancing additives, suspecting that the sampled meat got tainted during the animal's slaughtering, a procedure that is currently being outsourced to other companies.

Since these companies also slaughter animals for other clients, Taisugar said its sliced pork likely got cross-contaminated by other slaughtered meat.

According to the Taichung bureau, the case is still being investigated.

(By Chao Li-yen, Tseng Chih-yi and Ko Lin)

Enditem/cs

> Chinese Version
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.204