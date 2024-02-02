Taisugar pork ordered off shelves after leanness-enhancing additive found

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei and Taichung, Feb. 2 (CNA) A type of frozen pork supplied by Taiwan Sugar Corp. (Taisugar) has been found to contain a banned leanness-enhancing additive and ordered removed from store shelves, the Taichung Health Bureau said on Friday.

Based on the results of tests obtained from a General Welfare Service store in Taichung on Jan. 15, the meat labeled as "Pork Boston Butt, Sliced" has been found to contain 0.002 parts per million of the banned additive cimbuterol, the bureau said in a news release.

This sampled meat had an expiration date of June 10, 2024, it said, noting that the pork was processed by the Pingtung-based Sings Kout Trading Co. with its production overseen by Taisugar.

The supermarket chain PX Mart and the General Welfare Service stores in Taichung that sold the sliced meat have been ordered to remove them from their shelves, the bureau said.

The store where the samples were taken for testing faces a fine of NT$60,000 (US$1,920) to NT$200 million in accordance with the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.

Later Friday, Taisugar told CNA that as a state-run enterprise, it imposes high standards on its products.

The company clarified that it prohibits the use of leanness-enhancing additives, suspecting that the sampled meat got tainted during the animal's slaughtering, a procedure that is currently being outsourced to other companies.

Since these companies also slaughter animals for other clients, Taisugar said its sliced pork likely got cross-contaminated by other slaughtered meat.

According to the Taichung bureau, the case is still being investigated.