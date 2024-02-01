Focus Taiwan App
02/01/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: TPP backs Huang Shan-shan for Legislative speaker

@China Times: Huang Shan-shan to run for Legislative speaker

@Liberty Times: U.S. NSA Sullivan congratulates Lai, Hsiao on election win

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan dollar falls NT$0.566 against greenback in January

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks, NTD both fall; TWSE drops below 18,000

@Taipei Times: Officials protest risky flight path changes

