Taiwan headline news
02/01/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: TPP backs Huang Shan-shan for Legislative speaker
@China Times: Huang Shan-shan to run for Legislative speaker
@Liberty Times: U.S. NSA Sullivan congratulates Lai, Hsiao on election win
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan dollar falls NT$0.566 against greenback in January
@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks, NTD both fall; TWSE drops below 18,000
@Taipei Times: Officials protest risky flight path changes

