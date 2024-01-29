MOTC approves Taichung Metro's proposed Blue Line
Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Monday said it had approved plans to build a new Blue Line on the Taichung Metro, though it will take an estimated 10 years before it is opened to the public.
The new rapid transit line will cost NT$161.51 billion (US$5.17 billion), of which the central government has agreed to provide NT$67.56 billion, the ministry said in a press release on Monday evening.
According to the MOTC, the Blue Line will begin at the Port of Taichung and will move eastward through Shalu and Xitun districts before arriving in central Taichung.
The Blue Line will intersect with the Taichung Metro's other existing line, the Green Line, and will provide a major boost to the system's service capacity and the balanced development of the city's urban and rural sectors, the ministry added.
