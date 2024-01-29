To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Weather to become warmer this week, highs of 30°C forecast in south

Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) Temperatures across Taiwan will rise this week, with highs of up to 30 degrees Celsius forecast in southern areas, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Monday.

There will not be any huge changes in the weather, although the eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung will likely see heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with sporadic showers occurring in mountainous areas in the north, CWA forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) told CNA.

Highs of 25-26 degrees are expected in the north on Wednesday and Thursday, while the mercury could reach 30 degrees in the south during this period, Huang added.

An arriving northeasterly wind system is expected to bring brief showers to the north and eastern half of the island from Friday to Saturday, with cloudy to sunny skies forecast in other parts of Taiwan, he said.

During this period, temperature highs will drop slightly to 21 degrees in the north, the forecaster said, noting that the weak wind system will only have a brief impact as warm weather returns over the weekend.

According to Huang, a stronger cold weather system is forecast to hit Taiwan on Feb. 5, with brief showers expected in northern and eastern parts of the country.