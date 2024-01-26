Woman gets life sentence for Kaohsiung fire that killed 46

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 25 (CNA) A woman who caused a fire in a Kaohsiung building that killed 46 people and left 41 injured in 2021 was handed a life sentence by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The verdict is final and cannot be appealed.

The court called the ruling from a lower court last August "error-free," after it found Huang Ke-ke (黃格格) guilty of homicide and arson and sentenced her to life imprisonment and disenfranchisement for life.

The Supreme Court agreed that Huang deliberately left burning residue from mosquito repellent incense on a sofa in her boyfriend's apartment, in the Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) mixed-use commercial/ residential building on Oct. 14, 2021, with the burning ashes later sparking a fire that spread through the building.

The first trial at the Kaohsiung District Court in 2022 originally found the then-52-year-old guilty of arson and manslaughter. She was sentenced to life imprisonment and disenfranchisement for life for the first crime, which was considered more severe.

However, the Kaohsiung Branch of the Taiwan High Court overruled the manslaughter verdict a year later, arguing that there was sufficient evidence to prove Huang's intent to cause harm.

But the Taiwan High Court upheld the life sentence, stating that the crime did not meet the threshold of the "most serious crimes" under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Prosecutors appealed again, calling Huang's crime "no less than a merciless terrorist attack," and said she should receive the death penalty.

The Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday reaffirmed the life sentence, emphasizing that while Huang may have anticipated some risks from her actions, the severity of the outcome likely exceeded her expectations, distinguishing her crime from wilfully cruel murders.

Moreover, the inadequate management of the aging building and negligence from responsible authorities should also be considered as contributing factors to the multiple fatalities, the court said in a news release.

The fire in the Yancheng District of Kaohsiung was the second deadliest building fire in Taiwan, after a blaze at the Weierkang Club in Taichung killed 64 people in February 1995.