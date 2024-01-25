Focus Taiwan App
01/25/2024 10:35 AM
Taipei, Jan. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: SET escapes NCC punishment over illegal Homeplus Digital Co. stake

@China Times: NCC metes out no punishment for SET for illegally buying stakes in Homeplus Digital Co.

@Liberty Times: Ward chief's election invalidated for vote buying

@Economic Daily News: Launch of new AMD chip spur shipments from Taiwanese suppliers

@Commercial Times: China's central bank to cut bank reserves by 0.5 percentage points from Feb. 5

@Taipei Times: Taiwan committed to peace, Lai says

