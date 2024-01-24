Taiwan headline news
01/24/2024 10:48 AM
Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT mulling amendments to end service life limits on nuclear power plants
@China Times: KMT mulling amendments to remove restrictions on extending service lives of nuclear power plants
@Liberty Times: New Marshall Islands leader promises firm ties with Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Value of new mortages sets new high
@Commercial Times: China to create stock stablization fund to lift flagging market
@Taipei Times: Marshall Islands leader reaffirms ties
