Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: TSMC to build 1nm fab in Chiayi

@China Times: KMT Legislator Fu Kun-chi to vie for speakership

@Liberty Times: Temperatures to drop to 5 degrees Celsius in parts of northern Taiwan Tuesday morning

@Economic Daily News: With 11 trading days left before Lunar New Year, likelihood of Taiex hitting 18,000 points rising

@Commercial Times: Taiwanese AI suppliers see revival

@Taipei Times: Air Base runways to be widened, source says

