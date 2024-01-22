Taiwan headline news
01/22/2024 10:10 AM
Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: TSMC to build 1nm fab in Chiayi
@China Times: KMT Legislator Fu Kun-chi to vie for speakership
@Liberty Times: Temperatures to drop to 5 degrees Celsius in parts of northern Taiwan Tuesday morning
@Economic Daily News: With 11 trading days left before Lunar New Year, likelihood of Taiex hitting 18,000 points rising
@Commercial Times: Taiwanese AI suppliers see revival
@Taipei Times: Air Base runways to be widened, source says
