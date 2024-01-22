Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

01/22/2024 10:10 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: TSMC to build 1nm fab in Chiayi

@China Times: KMT Legislator Fu Kun-chi to vie for speakership

@Liberty Times: Temperatures to drop to 5 degrees Celsius in parts of northern Taiwan Tuesday morning

@Economic Daily News: With 11 trading days left before Lunar New Year, likelihood of Taiex hitting 18,000 points rising

@Commercial Times: Taiwanese AI suppliers see revival

@Taipei Times: Air Base runways to be widened, source says

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.220