To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Single-digit temperatures forecast for most of Taiwan on Tue-Wed

Taipei, Jan. 21 (CNA) A cold front currently moving southward across Taiwan is expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing temperatures in areas north of Tainan down to as low as 7 degrees Celsius, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

During the day on Sunday, temperatures will reach highs of 17-18 degrees in the north, 20-23 degrees in the east and 25-26 degrees in the south, the CWA said.

Isolated rain showers are forecast for the north and east, while mostly cloudy skies are expected in other parts of the country, the weather agency said.

The weather, however, will turn increasingly cold starting Sunday night, when temperatures will fall to 12-14 degrees in northern, central and northeastern Taiwan, and to 16-18 degrees in other areas, according to the CWA.

By Monday night, a low of temperature of around 10 degrees is expected in Taipei, thus meeting the official definition of a "cold surge," the agency said.

The cold wave is expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures will drop to 7-9 degrees in areas north of Tainan, and to 9-12 degrees in Kaohsiung, Pingtung and Taitung in the south.

Only on Thursday will temperatures across the country begin to rebound, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, the CWA said there will be a chance of snow from Monday night into Tuesday in northern and northeastern Taiwan at elevations of at least 1,000 or 1,500 meters above sea level.

On Tuesday, snow or rime ice will also be possible at elevations above 2,500 meters in central and southern Taiwan, the CWA said.

Snow will be less likely as drier conditions prevail on Wednesday, it added.