Taichung police investigate death of divorced couple

Taichung, Jan. 19 (CNA) Taichung police are investigating the cause of death of a divorced couple found inside a parked vehicle at a local fast food restaurant in Nantun District.

The police received a report at 1:34 p.m. Friday involving two people with multiple stab wounds at a fast food restaurant located on Wuquan Road, the city's fourth police precinct said.

When emergency responders first arrived at the scene, they found two individuals without vital signs inside a vehicle, the precinct said.

The woman, who was in the driver's seat, was found dead at the scene, and had multiple lacerations on her face and neck.

The male passenger seated beside her had similar wounds and was immediately rushed to Lin Shin Hospital, which later pronounced him dead due to his serious injuries, police said.

The deceased were later identified as a 67-year-old man surnamed Chi (戚), who was found to have had a record of domestic violence, and a 55-year-old woman surnamed Chen (陳).

According to police, the two were a married couple who had signed a divorce agreement last week and appeared in a family court on Thursday.

The drive-through lane of the crime scene parking lot. Photo courtesy of the Taichung police

Based on video footage taken from surveillance cameras in the area, Chi and Chen arrived at the fast food restaurant in their vehicle at around 8 a.m. Friday and parked there for an extended period of time.

An employee of the restaurant noticed the car had not left by 1 p.m. and came to check on them, only to see the two individuals with stab wounds.

Police offered few additional details, other than that they found a fruit knife in the vehicle, and they said the investigation was ongoing.