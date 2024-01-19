HSR union cancels strike after year-end bonus hiked to 3.8 months of pay

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) announced Friday that it will hike its year-end bonus from 2.3 months of salary to 3.8 months, prompting the union to announce it would canceled its planned strike action.

The board of directors will now give its employees extra compensation that totals around six months of salary, including a year-end bonus worth 3.8 months of basic pay, as well as an extra performance bonus worth an average of 2.2 months of basic pay, and an additional payment of NT$12,000 (US$386.6), according to the company.

After the company and union reached a consensus, the union announced it would suspend its planned strike action.

Meanwhile, the THSRC union informed its members on social media that it had negotiated with the company to secure additional payments of NT$500 per day for those working on busy days, including April 3, May 10, June 7, Sept. 13, Oct. 9 and Dec. 27.

On Dec. 13 last year, THSRC's board of directors agreed to give employees an average pay raise of 4.9 percent in 2024, with more than half the workforce set to get a raise of more than 5 percent.

At that time, the board also approved a year-end bonus worth 2.3 months of wages, plus an additional bonus of NT$12,000 (US$386.6).

That package, however, was not acceptable to the union, which noted the proposed year-end bonus had only risen 0.3 months from a year earlier.

They said the total bonus payments should total 25 percent of the company's annual surplus and that the year-end bonus should be at least four months of salary.

In the past three years, THSRC's profits have risen dramatically, from NT$3.3 billion in 2021 to NT$9.85 billion in 2022 and NT$18.72 billion in 2023.

The two sides subsequently entered into negotiations a few weeks ago, mediated by Taipei's Department of Labor, which reached a consensus on Friday.