Former Tainan Council speaker gets 2-year suspended sentence for corruption
Tainan, Jan. 17 (CNA) Former Tainan Council Speaker Lai Mei-hui (賴美惠) was handed down a two-year jail sentence, suspended for four years, after being found guilty of fraudulently claiming expenses, the Tainan District Court said Wednesday.
The former Democratic Progressive Party city councilor was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service in three years and will be deprived of civil rights for two years, according to the court.
The ruling can be appealed.
While serving as a Tainan councilor from 2010-2018, Lai hired her sister-in-law, surnamed Chen (陳), as an assistant to manage her office finances and another woman surnamed Wu (吳). The three were charged with claiming assistant subsidy fees under the names of Wu's sister and a friend of Lai's sister, despite neither of them working as an assistant.
Between 2012-2014, the three women stole NT$2,345,200 (US$74,196) from the public purse. The money was used to cover office expenses, such as cash for red and white envelopes given to the public at weddings and funerals, according to the court.
Lai has surrendered the funds, which have been confiscated, the court added.
