Former professor receives jail time for fake bridge inspection reports

Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) A former university professor has received a six-month prison sentence for falsifying documents relating to the safety inspection and assessment of three road bridges in Hsinchu County.

According to a Hsinchu District Court document, the verdict was handed down on Dec. 29 last year, against Chen Ming-cheng (陳明正), who has an engineering consulting firm based in Taoyuan.

Chen's office address had been registered at Chien Hsin University of Science and Technology, where he also previously taught. During this period, he hired a student at the university, identified by his last name Huang (黃), the document said.

In 2018, the company was awarded a bidding contract by Hsinchu County government to conduct routine on-site assessments of its bridges. Chen, who was responsible for the project, instructed Huang to file fake reports indicating Taihe, Houhu and Ruiguang bridges in Xinfeng Township were inspected.

The reports contained 56 images that were uploaded to the Taiwan Bridge Management System (TBMS2), a government database, in August that year, to be reviewed by the Hsinchu County government.

In fact, according to the district court, the photos were taken in 2016 by another company.

Instead of actually carrying out the inspection work which was an issue of public safety, Chen chose to execute his work responsibilities in an unscrupulous way, the court said.

The court therefore handed down a six-month jail sentence to Chen for document forgery.

Meanwhile, Huang was sentenced to 4 months imprisonment for his role in the case, with the sentence suspended for two years. Both the penalties Chen and Huang received can be commuted to a fine, the court said.

In addition to the case, which can be appealed, Chen is also embroiled in multiple legal case and controversies, including the collapse of Yilan County's Nanfang'ao Bridge which killed six and injured 12 in October 2019.

He has been accused of using unscrupulous methods to win bids to conduct past inspections of the bridge in 2014, 2016 and 2017, allegations he denies.

However, Yilan prosecutors subsequently found other cases in which Chen's firm filed fake reports involving the safety inspection of bridges in Yilan County. In those cases, he was later indicted by prosecutors on charges of fraud and other related crimes.