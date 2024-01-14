Hsinchu's Emei sees only 8.4 degrees early Sunday morning

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) Temperatures in several parts of Taiwan dipped to single digits early Sunday morning, with Emei Township of Hsinchu County in the north recording the lowest temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius for low-lying areas, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

After Emei, Touwu Township of Taoyuan City, also in the north, recorded the second lowest temperature of 8.6 degrees, while 8.7 degrees were recorded at Xihu Township of Miaoli County, Xiaying District of Tainan in the south registered 9.8 degrees and Taoyuan's Daxi District saw 9.9 degrees due to radiation cooling effects, which refers to the cooling of the ground under clear skies, light winds and dry conditions.

Elsewhere, in Shulin District of New Taipei, temperatures early Sunday morning fell to 10.9 degrees, while the mercury dropped to 11.6 degrees and 12.9 degrees, respectively, in Shengang District of Taichung City in central Taiwan and Taipei City's Nanggang District in the north, the CWA said.

After sunrise, however, the weather around Taiwan got warmer as a seasonal northeasterly wind system weakened further, the CWA said, forecasting temperature highs will hit 24 degrees in northern Taiwan, 25 degrees in central Taiwan and 26 degrees in the south as sunny skies prevail Sunday.

Still, the CWA warned of a wide daytime-nighttime temperature difference, urging the public to stay alert to big fluctuations and to stay warm as the mercury drops to 14-15 degrees at night.

The CWA added it might issue low temperature warnings for Hsinchu and Miaoli as the radiation cooling effects continue into early Monday morning.

According to the CWA, thick fog is expected for central and southern Taiwan and will affect visibility from Sunday night through Monday morning, advising travelers to keep a close eye on possible disruptions in transportation schedules.

The CWA said another round of seasonal winds is expected to emerge Monday and continue into Tuesday, which will send temperature highs lower by 2-3 degrees in the north with sporadic precipitation likely.

Meanwhile, the weakening seasonal wind system will make it harder to disperse pollutants in the air, particularly in western Taiwan, on Sunday, with ozone density likely to rise, the Ministry of Environment said.

According to the ministry, the air quality is expected to be "good" to "fair" in most of northern and central Taiwan, and the Matsu, Kinmen and Penghu islands on Sunday.

However, the air quality index is expected to flash an "orange" warning in Yunlin and Chiayi counties, Tainan and Kaohsiung cities, as well as Pingtung County in the south, signaling unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, the ministry said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng, Kuan Chung-wei and Frances Huang)

