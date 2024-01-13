Taiwan headline news
Taipei, Jan. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Election results to come out today
@China Times: Blue, green, white camps stage rallies on eve of election day; events crowded with enthusiastic supporters
@Liberty Times: Vote begins today to safeguard Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks report strong sales, outperforming counterparts
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks deliver strong fundamentals
@Taipei Times: Parties stage final campaign events
Focus Taiwan's Election Day coverage
Jan. 13: Polls open for presidential, legislative elections
▶ Taiwan's 2024 presidential and legislative elections explained
