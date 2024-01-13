Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Jan. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Election results to come out today

@China Times: Blue, green, white camps stage rallies on eve of election day; events crowded with enthusiastic supporters

@Liberty Times: Vote begins today to safeguard Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks report strong sales, outperforming counterparts

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks deliver strong fundamentals

@Taipei Times: Parties stage final campaign events

Enditem/cs

