Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) Three men were indicted by the Chiayi District Prosecutors Office Thursday on charges of buying signatures for business tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘), to help him secure the endorsements needed to run in Taiwan's Jan. 13 presidential election.

According to the indictment released by the prosecutor's office, the trio, including a 51-year-old man surnamed Lo (羅) living in Chiayi City, and his two friends surnamed Lin (林) and Chiu (邱), were found to have bought signatures for Gou at NT$100 (US$3.22) from October to November 2023.

The indictment stated that Lo contacted Lin on social media app Line on Oct. 17, asking him to meet up in a parking lot near Chiayi City's Nanmen Market, where he told Lin that he could get paid NT$100 for each signature collected.

Lin agreed to sign his name as well as help collect signatures. Lo then gave him nine blank petition forms for signature collection, the indictment indicated.

Later that same day, Lin visited his friend Chiu, told him about the NT$100 payment for each signature, and gave Chiu nine blank petition forms, after the latter agreed to sign his name and help collect signatures, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also found that Chiu contacted several friends on Nov. 1 about being paid for collecting signatures. All agreed to sign their names but had not yet provided photocopies of their ID cards, which needed to be affixed to the petition forms, in accordance with rules set by Taiwan's Central Election Commission, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added that they seized the blank forms at Chiu's residence in Chiayi City during a raid for a separate case in which Chiu is a suspect, which was how the signature buying case came to light.

All three men have admitted to wrongdoing when questioned, prosecutors said, adding that they indicted the trio Thursday for violations of the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act.

Gou, the founder of major Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (known internationally as Foxconn), announced his bid to run for president as an independent in late August last year.

He began collecting endorsements on Sept. 20 and officially reached the threshold with a total of 902,389 signatures, according to the Central Election Commission on Nov. 14.

Despite getting enough signatures, Gou decided to drop out on Nov. 24, the last day for presidential candidacy registration.