To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) Taiwan prosecutors said Friday that they are investigating more than 3,000 suspects for election-related violations and have indicted 76 of them on charges ranging from bribery to illegal betting.

Among the 3,548 suspects being investigated, 46 have been detained, according to data released by the Supreme Prosecutors Office one day before the presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan.

The majority of the 3,287 cases involve suspected illegal betting on the elections, with 1,284 suspects being probed for that crime, prosecutors said, adding that some of them allegedly have been using new technology and cryptocurrency in the process.

In 93 of the cases, 76 people have been indicted on charges related to suspected violations of election laws, and NT$45.11 million (US$1,449,356) has been seized, as that money is believed to be ill-gotten gains from crimes such as bribery and illegal betting, prosecutors said.

The data also showed that 353 people were under investigation on suspicion of spreading misinformation about the election, including a suspected group of trolls living overseas. The suspects are being probed for allegedly spreading false information about the Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and that case is being investigated by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, according to prosecutors.

There are also 117 cases involving 287 people who allegedly have violated the Anti-Filtration Act, among then former Legislator Chang Hsien-yao (張顯耀), as well as a central committee member of the Chinese Unification Promotion Party, who has been indicted after allegedly organizing subsidized trips for visitors to China, prosecutors said.

The data also showed that there have been 21 cases of false census registration, involving 39 people.

With the presidential and legislative elections poised to held on Saturday, prosecutors said they are keeping a close eye on misinformation, illegal betting on the elections, and overseas interference, and they are urging the public to report any suspicious activities in that regard.