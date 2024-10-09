MediaTek unveils next-generation flagship chipset

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) Taiwan-based smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. on Wednesday launched its next-generation chipset Dimensity 9400, the first to use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC's) second-generation 3-nanometer process in the Google Android ecosystem.

Built on the industry's most advanced semiconductor production process, the Dimensity 9400 is optimized for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, MediaTek executives told a media event.

According to MediaTek, smartphones featuring the new chipset should hit the market later this quarter.

J.C. Hsu (徐敬全), corporate senior vice president at MediaTek, said the Dimensity 9400 leverages an All-Big-Core design, with one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating at up to 3.62GHz, plus three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores.

An All-Big-Core design is a technology that will make generative AI processing, gaming, and video capture using a smartphone more efficient, Hsu said.

This design offers 35 percent faster single-core performance and 28 percent faster multi-core performance compared to MediaTek's previous generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9300, Hsu added.

In addition, the Dimensity 9400 is up to 40 percent more power-efficient than its predecessor, allowing users to enjoy longer battery life, according to Hsu.

To allow users to take advantage of the latest AI applications, the Dimensity 9400 offers up to 80 percent faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance while also being up to 35 percent more power efficient than the Dimensity 9300, he said.

MediaTek Chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) has outlined the company's plans to seize opportunities presented by AI applications such as the AI cloud and other networking technologies.

In early April, MediaTek introduced its generative AI service platform, which it said will help enterprises boost productivity. It has already secured users in a wide range of fields from server manufacturers -- including Asustek Computer Inc. and Micro-Star International Co, -- to sales, media, and finance.

In 2023, MediaTek announced a partnership with U.S.-based AI chip designer Nvidia Corp. to develop technology for automotive in-vehicle infotainment systems.