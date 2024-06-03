Nvidia's Jensen Huang praises Taiwan as 'unsung hero'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 3 (CNA) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) praised his birthplace Taiwan in a speech on Sunday ahead of the annual technology show Computex in Taipei, calling it "the unsung hero" of the computer industry.

The 61-year-old Huang showed a video dedicated to Taiwan at the end of his two-hour tech-intense speech at the National Taiwan University Sports Center that saw the presence of thousands in the audience.

Taiwan "helped us build our vision" and "countless partners lifted us higher from the dawn of accelerated computing to the zenith of computer graphics, science, and AI," the video said in Huang's AI-generated voice in Chinese, a language Huang said he would not have spoken better than AI.

"Every chip, every computer you craft and build, tells the story of your hard work and pursuit of perfection," it said. "Taiwan is the unsung hero, a steadfast pillar of the world. Together we ignited a renaissance for our industry."

Huang's AI voice also praised Taiwan's "excellence in technology, hard work, and the spirit of collaboration."

"These are your superpowers. Without you, our vision would only be a distant dream. With you, we charge forward, creating a smart and convenient life, battling disease and natural disasters, making our world better. Thank you, Taiwan," the AI voice modeled after Huang's said in the video.

Sunday's speech was full of Taiwan elements.

Besides the video, Huang also showed at both the beginning and the end of the speech an image of Taiwan's main island in the center surrounded by the names of Taiwanese companies and schools Nvidia has partnered with, and stressed that "Taiwan is home of our treasured partners, where everything Nvidia does begins."

Huang also called these Taiwanese partners of Nvidia "the bedrock for the AI industrial revolution."

"Taiwan, and our partnership have created the world's AI infrastructure," Huang said.

Another Taiwan element was during the introduction of CorrDiff, a generative AI model used for weather forecasting that has better resolution, higher speed and much better energy efficiency than conventional models.

The CorrDiff-introducing clip featured Taiwan as an example of how the new model is used as Taiwan's Central Weather Administration is using it to forecast typhoon landfalls with more precision.

Huang also mentioned Taiwan's night markets several times in his speech, asking ChatGPT where the closest night market is to Taipei 101 and recounting his memory of going to night markets as a kid.

