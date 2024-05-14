Tsai calls for joint global efforts against cybersecurity threats

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 14 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday called for democracies to join together in defending against cybersecurity threats at the opening of a cybersecurity trade show in Taipei.

Tsai stressed the need for Taiwan to enhance its connections with overseas cybersecurity communities and build a "global cybersecurity joint defense" in the face of "complex and ever-changing cybersecurity risks" amid the expansion of regional authoritarian regimes.

Such connections should not be limited to government agencies, but extend to private enterprises and research institutes, she said at the 2024 CYBERSEC, a trade show in Taipei showcasing cybersecurity solutions and technologies from Taiwan and other countries.

Taiwan intends to "strengthen our research and development capacity while actively cultivating talent" in the field of cybersecurity, Tsai said, adding that the government will also continue giving its full support to the development of the industry.

According to Tsai, the cybersecurity sector in Taiwan generated more than NT$74 billion (US$2.28 billion) in revenue in 2023, and is steadily progressing to the government's target of NT$80 billion by 2025.

At the same event, Sandra Oudkirk, director of the American Institute in Taiwan's Taipei main office, said the United States was promoting "digital solidarity," which envisions a willingness among partners to work together to build capacity and provide mutual support.

Aligning with this concept, Taiwan and the U.S. "are working to prevent and investigate cybercrime, to provide capacity-building training for Taiwan's cyber professionals and policymakers, and to build bridges between the U.S. and Taiwan industries," she said.

"Cybersecurity is a shared challenge that requires a whole-society approach," Oudkirk said.

It "relies on the multi-stakeholder community, including private cyber companies" to research vulnerabilities, develop technologies, and deploy solutions, she said, while calling for the continuing collaboration between the U.S. and Taiwan to "bolster resilience and counter cyberattacks."

According to CYBERSEC's main organizer, the three-day trade show features 400 domestic and overseas exhibitors and over 300 talks, and is expected to draw more than 20,000 people.