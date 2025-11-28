Taiwan congratulates ally SVG's newly-elected leader, parliament members

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday that Taiwan has congratulated Godwin Friday, head of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' New Democratic Party (NDP), and the newly elected members of the allied nation's Parliament on their election victory.

The congratulations were conveyed by Fiona Fan (范惠君), Taiwan's ambassador to the Caribbean nation, which has maintained diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) since 1981, the ministry said.

According to local media St. Vincent Times, the NDP won Thursday’s election in a tightly contested race against Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, securing a 14–1 majority in Parliament, with Friday set to become the country’s seventh prime minister since 1979.

In a press release, MOFA commended the peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections, stating that the open, transparent, and orderly democratic process demonstrated the nation's firm commitment to democracy and its mature, stable political culture.

Over 44 years of diplomatic ties, the two countries have maintained a close partnership, achieving notable results in cooperation on agriculture, food security, infrastructure, public health, information and communications technology (ICT) and women's empowerment, MOFA said.

Noting shared values of democracy, freedom and human rights, the ministry said Taiwan will continue working with the Caribbean ally to advance bilateral projects, strengthen cooperation, and deepen their mutually beneficial partnership to promote well-being and sustainable development.