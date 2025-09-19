6 candidates to run in KMT chairperson election

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) Six candidates, including former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) and Legislator Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強), have registered for the opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) chairperson election scheduled for Oct. 18.

In a news release Friday, the KMT said it will complete the screening of all applications, verify candidates' qualifications, and assign ballot numbers by Saturday.

Joining Hau and Lo in the race are former lawmaker Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文), former Changhua County Magistrate Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源), former National Assembly member Tsai Chih-hung (蔡志宏), and Sun Yat-sen School President Chang Ya-chung (張亞中).

The election will run from Oct. 4-17, with ballot counting scheduled for Oct. 18. The new KMT chairperson will take office on Nov. 1 during the party's 22nd National Congress.

The KMT Organizational Committee plans to hold candidate policy forums in northern, central, southern, and eastern Taiwan, though specific dates and locations are still under discussion, a party member said.

Under the KMT party charter, chairpersons are elected to a single four-year term. Current Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) is scheduled to finish his term in October.