Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

6 candidates to run in KMT chairperson election

09/19/2025 08:16 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (center) arrives at the KMT Party Headquarters in Taipei on Friday. CNA photo Sept. 19, 2025
Former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (center) arrives at the KMT Party Headquarters in Taipei on Friday. CNA photo Sept. 19, 2025

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) Six candidates, including former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) and Legislator Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強), have registered for the opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) chairperson election scheduled for Oct. 18.

In a news release Friday, the KMT said it will complete the screening of all applications, verify candidates' qualifications, and assign ballot numbers by Saturday.

Joining Hau and Lo in the race are former lawmaker Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文), former Changhua County Magistrate Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源), former National Assembly member Tsai Chih-hung (蔡志宏), and Sun Yat-sen School President Chang Ya-chung (張亞中).

The election will run from Oct. 4-17, with ballot counting scheduled for Oct. 18. The new KMT chairperson will take office on Nov. 1 during the party's 22nd National Congress.

The KMT Organizational Committee plans to hold candidate policy forums in northern, central, southern, and eastern Taiwan, though specific dates and locations are still under discussion, a party member said.

Under the KMT party charter, chairpersons are elected to a single four-year term. Current Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) is scheduled to finish his term in October.

(By Wang Cheng-chung and Lee Chieh-Yu)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    52