Reshuffle to create 'fighting-style' Cabinet 'pure speculation': Lee

05/05/2025 04:24 PM
The Executive Yuan building in Taipei. CNA file photo
Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Taiwan's government on Monday denied reports that it plans to form a "fighting-style Cabinet" after May 20 in response to the ongoing recall election campaign that has dominated news headlines in recent months.

Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) said in a press release that the claim was "false information" and "pure speculation."

Lee said the government is focused on addressing U.S. tariffs and broader international developments, noting that a NT$410 billion (US$12.6 billion) special act to strengthen Taiwan's economic, social and homeland security resilience was proposed on April 24.

According to Lee, the draft legislation is centered on four priorities: supporting industry, protecting livelihoods, stabilizing employment and enhancing resilience.

Lee called on legislative caucuses in Taiwan's Legislature to endorse the act and provide the strongest support for Taiwanese industry.

The opposition has questioned elements of the proposal, however, arguing that some provisions go well beyond the bill's original intent to keep Taiwan's economy stable should the United States impose steep tariffs on imports from Taiwan.

(By Kao Hua-chien and James Thompson)

