Taiwan's Presidential Office expresses condolences following Carter's death

Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) The Presidential Office on Monday expressed its condolences following the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who oversaw the severance of formal diplomatic ties between the U.S. and the Republic of China (Taiwan) during his presidency.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family of former President Jimmy Carter and the people of the United States. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the nation he faithfully served as they commemorate his legacy," the Presidential Office said in a social media post.

Carter passed away peacefully at his home in Georgia on Sunday (Washington time) at the age of 100, according to a statement from the Carter Center, a non-governmental organization founded by the former president after he left office.

Carter, a Democrat, served as U.S. president between 1977 and 1981.

Demonstrators gather in Taipei on Dec. 16, 1978, after U.S. President Jimmy Carter announced the termination of diplomatic ties with the Republic of China (Taiwan) by the end of that year. CNA file photo

During his one-term presidency, the U.S. switched diplomatic recognition to the People's Republic of China, ending over six decades of formal relations with the ROC in 1979.

Meanwhile, the U.S. also adopted the Taiwan Relations Act, which has since served as a foundation for U.S. policy toward Taiwan. Under the Act, Washington is committed to providing Taiwan weapons to defend itself.

Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts in promoting human rights and resolving international conflicts, notably through the Carter Center, which he founded in 1982.

(By Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/cs