DPP lawmaker seeks tougher rules to counter TikTok deepfake videos

Taipei, Dec. 24 (CNA) Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Lin Dai-hua (林岱樺) has proposed tightening regulations covering TikTok and other foreign platforms, after deepfake videos targeting a DPP politician on the Chinese social media app were reported to prosecutors.

Lin suggested on Monday amending Taiwan's Anti-Infiltration Act to require foreign-based online platforms to establish an office in Taiwan if they are deemed by the authorities to potentially threaten national security.

According to Lin's proposal, if a specified online platform missed its deadline for establishing a physical office in the country, Taiwan's security agencies could instruct internet service providers to block access to their app or website.

Lin, who represents Kaohsiung City's 4th electoral district in Taiwan's national legislature, said that such provisions would bring Taiwanese regulations in line with those of other countries in Europe and the United States.

Platforms like TikTok, the DPP lawmaker argued, are used by "those with ulterior motives" to interfere in Taiwan's political affairs, and should be banned if they do not follow Taiwanese laws.

Lin's proposal was made the same day DPP party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) and DPP lawmaker Wang Yi-chuan (王義川) filed a complaint with the Taipei District Prosecutors Office over deepfake videos that were circulated on TikTok and elsewhere.

One video used footage from a Taiwan Television news segment featuring Ker at a press conference, but was digitally altered to falsely suggest that the lawmaker had turned against his party by saying: "Taiwan in the hands of the DPP is without hope."

Another video, which depicted both Ker and Wang, also featured simplified Chinese characters, suggesting links to mainland China where the ruling Chinese Communist Party routinely denounces the DPP as "Taiwan independence separatists."

Speaking to reporters outside the prosecutors office, Ker suggested that China was using TikTok to manipulate public opinion in Taiwan, but expressed skepticism that Taiwanese audiences would believe that he or Wang would make statements against their own party.

Wang said he had taken screenshots showing that the videos had circulated in group chats of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's main opposition party that urges closer ties with Beijing.

Both Ker and Wang also appealed to the public not to repost the videos.