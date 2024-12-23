99% of 1-year conscripts passed required tests: Executive Yuan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 23 (CNA) Nearly 99 percent of the 5,000-plus conscripts serving the longer one-year compulsory military service since the start of 2024 have passed required boot camp tests, a government official said Monday.

Taiwan's military has extended military service for men to one year from the previous four months since January with the aim of strengthening the country's combat readiness in the face of threats from China.

Citing the numbers provided by the Ministry of National Defense (MND), Executive Yuan Secretary-General Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Monday that from January to November, a total of 5,277 conscripts have undergone required boot camp completion tests, 98.3 percent of whom passed.

Those who failed the tests are not entitled to claim around NT$10,000 (US$305) monthly allowance and will only receive a monthly basic salary of NT$10,550, according to the MND.

Kung made the remarks at the Executive Yuan while briefing a group of Control Yuan members on the Cabinet's ongoing efforts to build a more resilient Taiwan to safeguard peace and security, including extending compulsory military service.

The government watchdog agency has routinely visited different government branches on inspection tours.

Following eight weeks of boot camp, conscripts are assigned to designated units in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Information, Communications and Electronic Force, Military Police, Political Warfare Bureau, or Medical Affairs Bureau, based on each individual's skills, according to the MND.

Currently, Taiwan's military is mainly a volunteer force of around 215,000 people, with conscripts serving in a supporting role. As of June, there were 152,885 active-duty voluntary military personnel in Taiwan's armed forces.

(By Yeh Su-ping, Matt Yu and Joseph Yeh) Enditem/ASG