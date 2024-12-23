Focus Taiwan App
MOFA deputy spokesperson named as new ministerial spokesperson

12/23/2024 03:46 PM
Newly named foreign ministry spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei. CNA file photo
Taipei, Dec. 23 (CNA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) deputy spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei (蕭光偉) has been named the ministry's next spokesperson, according to an personnel announcement made by the ministry over the weekend.

Hsiao will replace outgoing spokesman Jeff Liu (劉永健), who was named the country's new representative to Poland in November. Hsiao is likely to assume that post after Liu leaves MOFA for Poland sometime later this month or early next year.

A graduate from Taipei-based National Chengchi University with a master's degree in diplomacy, Hsiao joined MOFA in 2002.

His previous overseas posts include Miami, Singapore and Austria before taking up the post as deputy spokesman in 2022.

(By Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/AW

