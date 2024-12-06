Taiwan calls out Malaysia for removing display of ROC flag at airport
Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) Taiwan called out Malaysia on Friday for removing the display of the Republic of China's (Taiwan) national flag from its airport's automated immigration clearance sign.
In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the action undertaken by Malaysia seriously damaged bilateral friendship, and it urged the Southeast Asia country to "immediately make a correction."
The ROC flag was recently removed from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport sign showing the flags of passport holders eligible for the "immigration autogate" and pointing them in the direction of the expedited immigration clearance gates.
Taiwan's representative office in Kuala Lumpur has lodged a protest with Malaysia's foreign ministry as well as the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre, MOFA said.
Although the Malaysian government has informed Taiwan that the automated immigration clearance enjoyed by ROC passport holders remained unaffected, MOFA said it will continue to discuss the issue with the authorities there to "safeguard the country's dignity" and "keep the convenience for Taiwanese travelers."
In May, Malaysia announced that travelers from 36 low-risk countries and regions, including Taiwan, would be able to use automated immigration clearance when entering Malaysia beginning June 1.
They were in addition to travelers from a list of 10 countries -- Australia, Brunei, Germany, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom -- who benefited from the automated entry system starting in December 2023.
Following Taiwan's inclusion, Taiwan began allowing Malaysian passport holders to use its automatic immigration clearance system, or e-gate, when entering the country starting on Nov. 7.
