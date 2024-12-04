President Lai arrives in Guam for layover

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Guam, Dec. 4 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) arrived in Guam on Wednesday night (local time) for a layover after wrapping up his short visit to Taiwan's Pacific ally Tuvalu.

The president touched down in Guam at around 8:40 p.m. and was welcomed by Ingrid Larson, managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan's (AIT) Washington office, and Guam Governor Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero at the airport.

During this brief encounter, Guerrero invited Lai to join her for breakfast at the governor's residence the following morning, and Lai's motorcade, escorted by police, then left the airport for the hotel.

Lai will stay in Guam until Thursday afternoon, when he will depart for Palau, the final destination on his weeklong South Pacific tour from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 and also his first overseas visit as president.

Speaking to local media on Dec. 1, Guerrero said she looked forward to meeting with Lai during the stopover in Guam and discussing issues such as tourism and cultural partnerships with the Taiwanese leader.

She also told Pacific Daily News that she was arranging "an official Guam delegation" to Taiwan early next year.

(By Wen Kuei-hsiang and Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/AW