Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum scheduled for Dec. 17

Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) Taipei and Shanghai simultaneously announced on Wednesday that the 15th Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum will be held in Taiwan's capital on Dec. 17.

A delegation of around 100 people from Shanghai will attend the event, themed "Smart governance, sustainable future" at the Regent Taipei hotel.

"[The forum] is expected to continue pleasant interactions, pragmatically promote exchanges, and enhance the well-being of residents in both cities," according to a statement on the Taipei City Government website.

The two sides will sign memorandums of cooperation in "smart medical care" and zoo animal exchanges this year, according to the statement.

Taipei and Shanghai have taken turns hosting the forum every year since 2010, the statement said, with a total of 14 events held and 45 agreements signed.

Taipei City Government Spokesperson Yin Wei (殷瑋) said on Wednesday that the delegation from China, led by Shanghai Vice Mayor Hua Yuan (華源), would engage in exchanges with the Taiwanese side, led by Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安).

Yin said that there will be three sub-forums at the main event focused on the topics of "friendly transportation," "river governance" and "cities of culture."