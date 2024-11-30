Taiwan, Paraguay sign bilateral visa-exemption entry agreement

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and his Paraguayan counterpart Rubén Ramírez Lezcano on Friday signed an agreement that allows mutual visa-exempt entry for regular passport holders from either country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

In a statement released Saturday, Ramírez was quoted as saying that the agreement will enhance interactions between people from the two nations as well as allow more convenience for Taiwanese firms looking to invest in the South American country of Paraguay.

Lin welcomed Ramírez's second visit to Taiwan since attending President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) inauguration in May with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Palacios, in a show of friendship between the two countries, MOFA said.

Lin and his Paraguayan counterpart also discussed global political and economic dynamics, bilateral cooperation projects and trade investment issues on electric buses, processed foods, textiles and agricultural and livestock products, among others, the statement read.

Ramírez expressed hope that Taiwan's "Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project" will bring benefits and prosperity to both countries, according to the statement.

He reaffirmed the Paraguayan government's firm support of Taiwan, while expressing hope that a model of cooperation can be established between Taiwan, Paraguay and the United States to jointly protect universal values such as freedom, democracy and human rights, MOFA noted.

Among Taiwan's 12 diplomatic allies around the world, Paraguay is the only one in South America.