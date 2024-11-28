Focus Taiwan App
Air Force conducts comprehensive air defense drills

11/28/2024 11:35 AM
A Mirage 2000-5 fighter het. CNA file photo
A Mirage 2000-5 fighter het. CNA file photo

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) Taiwan's Air Force conducted air defense drills early Thursday morning involving its flagship fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles to strengthen the country's air defense capabilities.

The "comprehensive air defense combat exercise" was conducted from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to bolster the country's overall defense capabilities and test the response and engagement procedures of air defense units, the Air Force said in a statement.

The statement added that the exercise was part of Air Force training designed to simulate realistic wartime scenarios and prepare for potential threats and challenges.

The quarterly exercise typically involves the country's flagship fighter jets, including Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF), Mirage 2000-5 and F-16Vs, as well as C-130H transport aircraft.

The functions of the Joint Combat Operation Center are also tested during the exercises.

Depending on which drills take place, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from the Army's Aviation and Special Forces Command may also be deployed.

Past exercises simulated the defending of critical infrastructure under enemy attack across the nation by air defense combat units and the Information, Communications, and Electronic Force Command.

(By Matt Yu and Sean Lin)

Enditem/kb

