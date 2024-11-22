President Lai prays for wisdom, courage to lead Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 22 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) prayed for wisdom, courage, and the ability to lead Taiwan and its people during the 2024 National Prayer Breakfast in Taiwan on Friday morning.

In his address at the event held in Taipei, Lai said that one of the three main duties he has prioritized as Taiwan's leader is ensuring the nation's survival and development in the face of threats from external totalitarian powers.

The second is to protect the lives and property of Taiwanese people as well as maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific as a contribution to the world, he added.

Lastly, Lai said, was to take care of the lives of Taiwan's 23 million people by developing not only the high-tech sector but also small and medium enterprises and sharing the fruits of economic growth with the people, with special care for the vulnerable.

Over the past few years, Taiwan has stood out on the global stage not only for its economic achievements but also for perseverance in the core values of democracy, liberty and human rights, striving to promote democracy, peace and prosperity in the world, Lai said.

Therefore, "our goal is not just prosperity for Taiwan but that this land becomes a lighthouse of love and peace," Lai said.

He said that regardless of different stances, people in Taiwan have a common purpose so we can push forward together on the basis of respect and tolerance.

President Lai Ching-te (front, center) offers a moment of prayer during Friday's event. CNA photo Nov. 22, 2024

"Only through mutual respect and understanding can Taiwan be more united and its people walk hand-in-hand on the way of progress, proud of Taiwan's democracy, freedom and achievements," he added.

Lai further said that Taiwan has weathered many difficulties by staying united as one.

Looking to the future, Taiwan is still facing challenges such as climate change and geopolitical shifts, as well as domestic societal issues and transition of social systems, he said.

Expressing gratitude for the role churches have played in Taiwan's transition and growth, Lai said that whether it be charity, education, medicine or spiritual growth, churches have been a spiritual backbone and provided stability for society.

The government will keep working closely with churches to offer better care and opportunities for its people, the president said.

The National Prayer Breakfast in Taiwan, held annually since 2001, is jointly organized by various Christian church denominations and organizations across the country.