Officials back proposal to expand restrictions after retired officer's controversial remarks

Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) Taiwan officials on Thursday voiced support for a legislative draft amendment to expand regulations governing the behavior of retired military officers, after a retired navy officer's remarks about China were deemed by the government to have harmed the nation's dignity.

The draft amendment was proposed following "inappropriate" remarks made by retired lieutenant commander Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩) while attending the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China), said Yen De-fa (嚴德發), head of Taiwan's Veterans Affairs Council, before attending a legislative committee meeting earlier Thursday.

Lu's remarks severely damaged the dignity of the nation and undermined the core value of the military -- being loyal to the country and its people, Yen said, noting that such behavior should be condemned.

Yen said he "personally supports" any amendments to the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (Cross-Strait Act) aimed at protecting national security and dignity.

When participating in Airshow China, held in the Chinese city of Zhuhai earlier this month where Chinese warplanes and weapons were showcased, Lu said he wanted to tell the Taiwanese audience "how strong our China is" during an interview with Chinese media.

In response to Lu's remarks, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) proposed an amendment to the Cross-Strait Act to expand existing restrictions so they cover more ranks of former officers, targeting retired officers ranked major (Army and Air Force) or lieutenant commander (Navy) and above who receive lifetime pensions.

Currently, the Cross-Strait Act only applies to the ranks of major general (Army and Air Force) or rear admiral (Navy) and above, and since Lu retired at a lower rank, penalties such as revoking his monthly pension or canceling his medals and awards do not apply, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The draft amendment, which was co-signed on Nov. 15 and submitted to the Legislative Yuan's Conference Department, stipulates that if the actions of those specifically ranked retired officers harm the nation's dignity, their monthly pensions should be suspended based on the severity of their behavior.

Later on Thursday, Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑), deputy head and spokesperson of the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan's top government agency handling cross-strait affairs, also expressed support for the draft amendment.

At a news conference, Liang said the MAC has observed calls from various sectors to amend the Cross-Strait Act, and believes this is an issue that "needs to be addressed."

Asked how to balance the restrictions proposed in the draft amendment with the boundaries of an individual's freedom of speech, Liang noted that while the law cannot comprehensively regulate all words and actions, some boundaries are fundamentally rooted in "basic morality and conscience."

"We hope everyone will cherish Taiwan's democracy and freedom and avoid using the banner of free speech to harm freedom itself," he added.

Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷), a legislator from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which holds the most seats in the Legislature, said on a political commentary program aired on Nov. 17 by Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS that Lu should take responsibility for his own remarks and added, "We also hope not to see such statements coming from our (retired) military officers."

However, he criticized the DPP government for not tolerating differing opinions in a country that values freedom of speech and for attempting to amend the law to cut pensions from retired officers who express dissent.

The KMT and smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP) have 60 seats in Taiwan's 113-seat Legislature, meaning at least one of the parties would have to support the proposed legal amendments for them to come into law. As of press time, neither party had issued an official statement on the issue.