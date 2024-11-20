Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan, U.S. sign NT$10.7 billion deal for Air Force, Navy equipment

11/20/2024 02:30 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Nov. 20 (CNA) Taiwan has signed three contracts with the United States worth NT$10.69 billion (US$329 million) to procure spare parts for its Air Force and Navy, Taiwan's government said Wednesday.

According to a notice posted Wednesday on the Government e-Procurement System, the deal to procure "standard" and "nonstandard aviation parts and accessories" and "ship parts and accessories" was signed by the Republic of China (ROC, Taiwan's official title) Defense Mission to the U.S.A. and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

The notice said the contracts are valid from the day they were signed until the second half of 2026.

The equipment included in the purchase will be used by the R.O.C. Air Force and Navy at facilities in Pingtung, Kaohsiung and Tainan, the procurement notice said.

(By Matt Yu and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/ASG

