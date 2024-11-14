Ex-President Tsai to visit Canada next week: Reports

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) Former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is reportedly set to visit Canada next week to deliver a speech at a security forum on her second overseas trip since leaving office in May.

In response to CNA's request for comment on the reports, Tsai's office said in a brief statement that "any confirmed arrangements regarding former President Tsai's visits will be announced at the appropriate time."

Reuters and Taiwan's Mirror Media reported on Thursday that Tsai was planning to visit Nova Scotia on Canada's east coast, where she would deliver a speech at the Halifax International Security Forum, scheduled for Nov. 22-24 (local time).

If confirmed, it would be Tsai's second overseas trip since leaving office, following a European tour last month that included stops in the Czech Republic, France and Belgium, where she met with foreign parliamentarians and officials.

Incumbent President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) previously lauded Tsai as "an ideal representative" to "speak up for Taiwan" on the global stage at a time when Beijing has ramped up efforts to isolate Taiwan from the international community.

The annual summit in Canada is hosted by a Washington-based organization, HFX, and is attended by government and military officials, academic experts and entrepreneurs from around the world.

While still in office, Tsai was awarded the John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service at the 2020 Halifax International Security Forum in recognition of her leadership in defending Taiwan's democracy and standing up against Chinese aggression.