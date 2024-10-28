Taiwan's FM in SVG for independence anniversary celebrations

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) begun his three-day visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Saturday, the main focus being his attendance at the Caribbean ally's 45th Independence Day celebrations.

Lin and his delegation were greeted at Argyle International Airport by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves in the afternoon of Oct. 26 (Vincentian time), with Vincentian students waving Republic of China (Taiwan) and SVG national flags outside the airport terminal, as shown in photographs posted by Lin on his Facebook page.

Other than meeting with Gonsalves, Lin also met with Governor-General Susan Dougan at her residence, where he signed the VIP guestbook with the handwritten message, "Everlasting Friendship," referring to the two countries' diplomatic relations, Lin said in his post.

On Oct. 27, Lin attended a ground-breaking ceremony for the new acute care hospital at Arnos Vale, together with Prime Minister Gonsalves and Taiwan's ambassador Fiona Fan.

According to Vincentian media reports, once completed, the new medical facility will provide specialty services in cardiology, dialysis, and urology.

Lin said in his Facebook post that Taiwan-funded Overseas Engineering & Construction Co. (OECC) is responsible for the project.

In addition to offering state of the art medical service, the project will also help create jobs for the ally, according to Lin.

The minister added that Taiwan will continue to support long-term, substantive development for the country's allies.

Lin embarked on his first official trip to Taiwan's diplomatic allies late on Wednesday and is scheduled to return on Nov. 2.

He just concluded a trip to Guatemala. After visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Lin will make stops in St. Lucia, Belize and St. Kitts and Nevis.

In each country on the trip, Lin is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with leaders and high-ranking officials, and inspect the results of cooperative projects, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.