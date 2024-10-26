Marine Corps soldier dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 26 (CNA) A soldier stationed at a Marine Corps base in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound while on guard duty at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

The soldier, identified by his last name Hung (洪) from the Air Defense and Base Guard Group, had been on sentry duty at the gates that night, Taiwan's Marine Corps Command said in a press release issued late Friday.

Due to unknown reasons, Hung allegedly shot himself with a firearm he was carrying, the command said.

The Marine Corps said it has dispatched officers to assist Hung's family with related matters and will cooperate with police as well as prosecutors currently investigating the case.

The command added that it will continue to strengthen psychological counseling for officers and soldiers to help them "establish a correct understanding of life" in order to prevent such incidents from happening again.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the 1925, 1995 or 1980 hotlines in Taiwan for counseling or assistance.