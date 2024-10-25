To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan will not allow 'external force' to change its future: President Lai

Taipei, Oct. 25 (CNA) Taiwan cannot and will not allow "any external force" to change its future, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said during a memorial ceremony held in Kinmen County on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Guningtou.

"Democracy and freedom should not be taken for granted, but require the joint efforts of generations to defend them," Lai said at a luncheon attended by various government officials, former soldiers as well as the families of those who lost their lives in the 1949 battle.

The Battle of Guningtou marked a failed attempt by People's Liberation Army troops to seize Kinmen and establish a foothold for further advances against Kuomintang troops, which had relocated to Taiwan after losing mainland China to the Chinese Communist Party.

Without referring to China, Lai said no external force can change the future of Taiwan, including its outlying islands of Kinmen, Penghu and Matsu.

The battle not only symbolized a military victory, but it also represented the will to defend our homeland, Lai said, adding that the Republic of China will "not cede an inch of its territory."

"The victory of Guningtou also tells us that as long as we stand united, we can fight against any threat," he said.

In his speech, Lai reiterated Taiwan's determination to safeguard national sovereignty and efforts to maintain the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, the president also expressed hope for parity and dignity, and healthy and orderly dialogue and exchanges between the two sides of the strait.

Affirming his support for the country's armed forces, Lai vowed to continue promoting various reforms, improving the military's working conditions as well as its equipment in order to strengthen national defense.

Earlier in the day, Lai laid a wreath at a martyrs' shrine in Kinmen to mourn the fallen soldiers and those who lost their lives in the fierce battle 75 years ago.