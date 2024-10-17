Taiwan donates US$100,000 to flood-hit Thailand
Bangkok, Oct. 17 (CNA) Taiwan donated US$100,000 to Thailand on Thursday to help the country cope with the devastating floods that battered the northern cities of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in recent months.
The donation was presented by Chang Chun-fu (張俊福), Taiwan's representative to Thailand to Secretary-General of the Thai Red Cross Society Tej Bunnag at the humanitarian organization's Bangkok headquarters.
At the event, Chang said the Southeast Asian country is an important partner of Taiwan in the region, and that the people of Taiwan and its government empathize with those affected by the floods.
It is hoped that those affected by the floods and their families can return to their normal lives as soon as possible, he said.
In return, Tej expressed his sincere gratitude to Taiwan for the donation.
The product of many days of heavy rainfall that hit northern Thailand in August and September, the flooding in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai has been described by several news outlets in Thailand as the worst in 30 years.
In addition to the donation from Taiwan's government, the Taiwanese community in Thailand also helped raise 4.8 million baht (US$144,497) for the Thai Red Cross Society in a campaign organized from Sept. 15-22.
- Culture
Exhibition on Dutch Formosa opens at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum10/17/2024 07:28 PM
- Science & Tech
Lower colon cancer screening age to cut diagnoses by 1,800 in 10 years10/17/2024 06:22 PM
- Business
Construction of TSMC's 2nd fab in Kumamoto to start in Q1 202510/17/2024 06:09 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares in mild rebound, TSMC muted ahead of results10/17/2024 05:53 PM
- Politics
Taiwan donates US$100,000 to flood-hit Thailand10/17/2024 05:41 PM