EU, U.K., Japan voice concern over Chinese military drills near Taiwan

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The European Union (EU), United Kingdom (U.K.), and Japan expressed concerns over military drills conducted by China in waters around Taiwan on Monday, which Beijing said was intended to send a "stern warning" to those promoting Taiwan independence.

In a statement released by the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU said China's joint military activities around Taiwan "further increase cross-strait tensions."

"The EU has a direct interest in the preservation of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral actions that change the status quo by force or coercion," the statement said.

"We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that may further escalate cross-strait tensions, which should be resolved through dialogue," it said.

The U.K.'s foreign ministry said in a separate press statement that London was concerned by China's military exercises around Taiwan, "which increase tensions and risk dangerous escalation in the Taiwan Strait."

"We consider the Taiwan issue one to be settled by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion," the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

"We do not support any unilateral attempts to change the status quo," it said. "We call for restraint and the avoidance of any further actions that may undermine peace and stability."

Meanwhile, during a House of Commons session, government officials were asked what they planned to do to work with international allies to de-escalate tensions and whether their strategic defense review would include the Indo-Pacific region.

In response, U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey affirmed Britain's commitment to a thorough review of defense strategy in the Indo-Pacific, and he mentioned the importance of collaboration with international partners to maintain regional stability.

In Japan, new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that Tokyo will prepare for "any development" related to the situation involving Taiwan.

"Peace and security in and around the Taiwan Strait are an extremely important issue for the region. Japan will carefully monitor the situation," Ishiba told reporters. "We will prepare to respond to any development."

Earlier Monday, Ishiba met with his defense and foreign ministers.

"We will be watching [the Chinese exercises] with great interest," Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters after the meeting at the headquarters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The PLA maneuvers, which started early Monday and ended on Monday afternoon, were code-named "Joint Sword-2024B" and involved drills by the army, navy, air force and rocket forces of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in areas north, south and east of Taiwan.

The PLA described the military drills as a "stern warning to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces," in reference to Beijing's claim -- strongly opposed by Taipei -- that Taiwan is a part of its territory.

According to Taiwan's military, China flew a single-day-high 125 warplanes near Taiwan from 5:02 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., on Monday.

China's military drill came four days after President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said in his National Day address on Oct. 10 that the People's Republic of China has "no right to represent Taiwan" and reiterated that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate" to each other.